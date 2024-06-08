Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1751 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6073 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1608 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Naville
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
