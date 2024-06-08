Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1751 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6073 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (22)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (13)
  • Naville (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1608 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Naville - October 8, 2023
Seller Naville
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1751 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1751 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search