Rouble 1751 СПБ IМ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1751 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6073 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

