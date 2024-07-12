Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1745 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

