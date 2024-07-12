Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 553,860

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1745 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Денежка - March 30, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Денежка - March 30, 2024
Seller Денежка
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

