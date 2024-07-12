Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1745 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 553,860
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1745
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1745 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
