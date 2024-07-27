Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,106,306
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1749
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (473)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1749 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
