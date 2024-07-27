Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,106,306

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (473)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1749 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1749 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

