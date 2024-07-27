Rouble 1749 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1749 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.

Сondition UNC (60) AU (124) XF (157) VF (110) F (3) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (23) MS61 (12) MS60 (9) AU58 (28) AU55 (20) AU53 (19) AU50 (8) XF45 (26) XF40 (7) VF35 (11) VF30 (2) F15 (1) DETAILS (18) Service ННР (16) NGC (61) RNGA (10) PCGS (5)

