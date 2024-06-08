Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1753
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1753 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1348 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Meyer Eek AS
Date April 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 6000 NOK
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
