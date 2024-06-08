Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1753 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1348 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Meyer Eek AS - April 28, 2024
Seller Meyer Eek AS
Date April 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 6000 NOK
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - October 30, 2020
Seller Знак
Date October 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1753 СПБ ЯI "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1753 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1753 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
