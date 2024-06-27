Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24865 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

