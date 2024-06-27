Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24865 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1754 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
