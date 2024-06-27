Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (462) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24865 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
748 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 СПБ IМ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1754 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search