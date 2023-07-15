Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott". The Eagle of Dacier's work (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: The Eagle of Dacier's work

Obverse Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" The Eagle of Dacier's work - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" The Eagle of Dacier's work - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. The Eagle of Dacier's work. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8235 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
6759 $
Price in auction currency 610000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
5151 $
Price in auction currency 419048 RUB
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction MS67 - February 10, 2021
Seller MS67
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1757 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

