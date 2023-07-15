Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott". The Eagle of Dacier's work (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. The Eagle of Dacier's work. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8235 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

