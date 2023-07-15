Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott". The Eagle of Dacier's work (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: The Eagle of Dacier's work
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. The Eagle of Dacier's work. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8235 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Alexander (20)
AURORA (1)
Empire (6)
Gorny & Mosch (1)
Heritage (1)
Imperial Coin (9)
Katz (4)
Künker (9)
MS67 (1)
Niemczyk (2)
NIKO (3)
Rare Coins (15)
RND (1)
Russian Heritage (6)
SINCONA (1)
Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
6759 $
Price in auction currency 610000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
5151 $
Price in auction currency 419048 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
