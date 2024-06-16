Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 847,950
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1749
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (269)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1749 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 ICG
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU53 ICG
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1749 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
