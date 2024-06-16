Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1749 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (54) XF (74) VF (78) F (7) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS63 (15) MS62 (8) MS61 (8) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (10) AU53 (12) AU50 (5) XF45 (8) XF40 (16) VF35 (14) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (2) DETAILS (10) Service ICG (6) RNGA (10) NGC (16) ННР (10) PCGS (3) ANACS (2)

