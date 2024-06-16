Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 847,950

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (269)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1749 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 ICG
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU53 ICG
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1749 ММД "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1749 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

