Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 338,770

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Moscow type" with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
575 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1757 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

