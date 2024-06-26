Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Moscow type" with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.

