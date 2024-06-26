Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1757 ММД МБ "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 338,770
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Moscow type" with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
