Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 116,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 "Moscow type" with mark ММД ЕI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6442 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 34833 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
