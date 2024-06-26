Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 116,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 "Moscow type" with mark ММД ЕI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6442 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 34833 RUB
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1758 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1758 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

