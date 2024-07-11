Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 788,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1752 "Moscow type" with mark ММД Е. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 47300 RUB
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 36500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1752 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

