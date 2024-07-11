Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1752 ММД Е "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 788,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1752
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1752 "Moscow type" with mark ММД Е. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 47300 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 36500 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
