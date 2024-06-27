Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 600,190
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2289 $
Price in auction currency 202000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1216 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1758 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
