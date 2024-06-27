Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600,190

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (11)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • MS67 (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Знак (3)
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2289 $
Price in auction currency 202000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1216 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Empire - December 24, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1758 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

