Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 610,644
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1750
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (386)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1750 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4274 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1750 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
