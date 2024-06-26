Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 610,644

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (386)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1750 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4274 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
717 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1750 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1750 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

