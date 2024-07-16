Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 725,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition UNC (54) AU (170) XF (135) VF (52) F (2) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (17) MS61 (15) MS60 (5) AU58 (42) AU55 (35) AU53 (16) AU50 (17) XF45 (10) XF40 (6) VF35 (6) VF30 (4) VF25 (2) DETAILS (5) Service RNGA (9) NGC (42) ННР (22) NGS (1) PCGS (11) ANACS (1)

