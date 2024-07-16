Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (437) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 725,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (68)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (44)
  • BAC (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (31)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (13)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (16)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Katz (20)
  • Künker (42)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (20)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • OLNZ (3)
  • Rare Coins (47)
  • Rauch (9)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (16)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Знак (5)
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
782 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1755 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search