Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (437) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 725,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
