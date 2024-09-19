Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1755

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ Portrait by B. Scott
Reverse 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ Portrait by B. Scott
10 Roubles 1755 СПБ Portrait by B. Scott
Average price 62000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 5 Roubles 1755
Reverse 5 Roubles 1755
5 Roubles 1755
Average price 31000 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 The eagle on the reverse
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 The eagle on the reverse
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 The eagle on the reverse Restrike
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ Petersburg type
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ Petersburg type
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ Petersburg type Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1755 ММД МБ Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1755 ММД МБ Moscow type
Rouble 1755 ММД МБ Moscow type
Average price 390 $
Sales
1 208
Obverse Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ Portrait by B. Scott
Reverse Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ Portrait by B. Scott
Rouble 1755 СПБ IМ Portrait by B. Scott
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 109
Obverse Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI Portrait by B. Scott
Reverse Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI Portrait by B. Scott
Rouble 1755 СПБ ЯI Portrait by B. Scott
Average price 580 $
Sales
1 437
Obverse Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI Portrait by B. Scott
Reverse Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI Portrait by B. Scott
Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI Portrait by B. Scott
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse Poltina 1755 СПБ IM Portrait by B. Scott
Reverse Poltina 1755 СПБ IM Portrait by B. Scott
Poltina 1755 СПБ IM Portrait by B. Scott
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ
Reverse Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ
Polupoltinnik 1755 ММД МБ
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 ЕI
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1755 МБ
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ Eagle in the clouds
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ Eagle in the clouds
5 Kopeks 1755 СПБ Eagle in the clouds
Average price 310 $
Sales
1 163

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ Eagle in the clouds
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ Eagle in the clouds
1 Kopek 1755 СПБ Eagle in the clouds Edge mesh
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 132
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ Eagle in the clouds
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ Eagle in the clouds
1 Kopek 1755 СПБ Eagle in the clouds Petersburg edge Inscription
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 ММД Eagle in the clouds
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 ММД Eagle in the clouds
1 Kopek 1755 ММД Eagle in the clouds Edge mesh
Average price 910 $
Sales
0 153
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds
1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds Without mintmark. Petersburg edge Inscription
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds
1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds
1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds
1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds Without mintmark. Edge mesh
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds
1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. Restrike
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds
1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds Without mintmark. Edge mesh. Restrike
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 9

Pattern coins

Obverse 20 Roubles 1755 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 20 Roubles 1755 СПБ Pattern
20 Roubles 1755 СПБ Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ Pattern Elizabeth's Gold
Reverse 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ Pattern Elizabeth's Gold
10 Roubles 1755 СПБ Pattern Elizabeth's Gold
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Roubles 1755 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 5 Roubles 1755 СПБ Pattern
5 Roubles 1755 СПБ Pattern Restrike
Average price 330000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Roubles 1755 СПБ Pattern Elizabeth's Gold
Reverse 5 Roubles 1755 СПБ Pattern Elizabeth's Gold
5 Roubles 1755 СПБ Pattern Elizabeth's Gold Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth
1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Elizabeth 's Monogram
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Elizabeth 's Monogram
1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Elizabeth 's Monogram An eagle in a round frame
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Elizabeth 's Monogram
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Elizabeth 's Monogram
1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Elizabeth 's Monogram An eagle without a frame
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait by B. Scott
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait by B. Scott
1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait by B. Scott An eagle in a round frame
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait by B. Scott
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait by B. Scott
1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait by B. Scott Eagle in the clouds
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Eagle in the clouds
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Eagle in the clouds
1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Eagle in the clouds An eagle in a round frame
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth
1 Kopek 1755 СПБ Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth Restrike. Edge inscription
Average price 8700 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth
1 Kopek 1755 СПБ Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth Restrike. Patterned edge
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth
1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth Restrike. Patterned edge
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth
Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth
1 Kopek 1755 Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth Restrike. Edge mesh
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 2
