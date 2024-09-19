Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1755
Golden coins
Silver coins
Copper coins
1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds Without mintmark. Petersburg edge Inscription
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 3
1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 61
1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 20
1 Kopek 1755 Eagle in the clouds Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. Restrike
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 9
Pattern coins
1 Kopek 1755 СПБ Pattern Portrait of Elizabeth Restrike. Edge inscription
Average price 8700 $
Sales
0 13
