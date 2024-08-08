10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 65,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2013.

