Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,535

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 65,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Spink (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
72500 $
Price in auction currency 72500 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
86000 $
Price in auction currency 86000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Spink - December 1, 2013
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

