10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,57 g
- Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,535
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 65,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2013.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
72500 $
Price in auction currency 72500 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
86000 $
Price in auction currency 86000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition AU58
Selling price
