Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Moscow edge Inscription Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Moscow edge Inscription Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,050,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30550 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
3118 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
2208 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1755 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search