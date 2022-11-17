Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,050,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30550 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
3118 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
2208 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
