Russia Period: 1699-1991

Copper coins 1 Kopek of Elizabeth - Russia

1 Kopek 1755-1757

Eagle in the clouds
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1755 СПБ Edge mesh - R 0 1321755 СПБ Petersburg edge Inscription - R3 0 21755 ММД Edge mesh 6,050,000 - 0 1531755 Without mintmark. Petersburg edge Inscription - R1 0 31755 Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription - R 0 611755 Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription - R 0 201755 Without mintmark. Edge mesh - R3 0 571755 Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. Restrike 6,050,000 R2 0 91755 Without mintmark. Edge mesh. Restrike - R2 0 91756 ММД Edge mesh 20,466,000 - 0 531756 СПБ Edge mesh 11,247,493 R 0 1371756 Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription - R1 0 51756 Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription - R 0 1171756 Without mintmark. Edge mesh - R1 0 141757 ММД Edge mesh 9,897,000 R4 0 31757 Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription - R 0 171757 Without mintmark. Edge mesh - R4 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1757-1761

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1757 - 0 1241757 Restrike R2 0 461757 ЕМ Restrike R2 0 21758 - 0 1681759 - 0 801760 - 0 891761 - 0 27
