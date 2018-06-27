Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1757 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20 - 30 g
- Diameter 31 mm
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
