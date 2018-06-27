Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1757 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1757 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1757 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20 - 30 g
  • Diameter 31 mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia 1 Kopek 1757 ЕМ at auction Morton & Eden - June 27, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
922 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

