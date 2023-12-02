Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1757. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter null mm
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
759 $
Price in auction currency 110000 JPY
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
