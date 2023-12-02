Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1757. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1757 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1757 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter null mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
759 $
Price in auction currency 110000 JPY
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Auctiones - March 21, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date March 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

