1 Kopek 1757. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

