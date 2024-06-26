Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1760 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1760 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1760 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Meshed

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1760 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 39,020. Bidding took place May 16, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (20)
  • RedSquare (8)
  • RND (10)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AG
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AG
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1760 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

