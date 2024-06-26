1 Kopek 1760 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1760 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 39,020. Bidding took place May 16, 2015.

Сondition AU (11) XF (25) VF (32) F (4) G (2) AG (2) No grade (13) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF25 (1) BN (1) Service ННР (1)

