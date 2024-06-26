Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1760 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Meshed
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1760
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1760 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 39,020. Bidding took place May 16, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
