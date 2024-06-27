Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,050,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark ММД. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
