1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark ММД. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

