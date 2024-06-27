Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1755 ММД "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,050,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark ММД. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
