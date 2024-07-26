Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,247,493
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (11)
- BAC (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Empire (9)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (1)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (11)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numisor (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (18)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (8)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 494 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search