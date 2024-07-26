Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,247,493

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (11)
  • BAC (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Empire (9)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (11)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numisor (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 494 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1756 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search