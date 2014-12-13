Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark. Edge mesh. Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Edge mesh Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Edge mesh Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,843. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
3760 $
Price in auction currency 3760 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

