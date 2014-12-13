Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark. Edge mesh. Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,843. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
3760 $
Price in auction currency 3760 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
