1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,843. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition UNC (8) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) RD (1) BN (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)