1 Kopek 1757 ММД "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark ММД. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

