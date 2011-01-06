Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1757 ММД "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,897,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark ММД. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- New York Sale (1)
