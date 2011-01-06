Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1757 ММД "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 1 Kopek 1757 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1757 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,897,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark ММД. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition VF30
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition VF30
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1757 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search