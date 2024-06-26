1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (22) XF (36) VF (60) F (4) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU53 (7) AU50 (1) XF45 (6) XF40 (9) VF35 (5) VF20 (1) F15 (1) BN (4) Service PCGS (7) NGC (2)

