Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
