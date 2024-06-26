Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search