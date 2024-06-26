Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1759 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Meshed
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1759 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
