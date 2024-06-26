1 Kopek 1759 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1759 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (21) VF (21) F (1) VG (1) G (1) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (7) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (5)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (4)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (13)

Katz (7)

Künker (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (7)

RedSquare (2)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (20)