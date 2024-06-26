Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1759 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1759 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1759 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Meshed

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1759 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (20)
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1759 at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

