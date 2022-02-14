1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Petersburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Petersburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 986 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place March 11, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)