Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Petersburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark. Petersburg edge Inscription
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Petersburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 986 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place March 11, 2017.
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 271 EUR
