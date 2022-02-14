Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Petersburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark. Petersburg edge Inscription

Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Petersburg edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Petersburg edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Petersburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 986 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place March 11, 2017.

Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 271 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Kroha - March 11, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date March 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

