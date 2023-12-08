Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,466,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark ММД. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (3)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
7861 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MUNZE - March 2, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1756 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search