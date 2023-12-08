Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,466,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark ММД. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
7861 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
