1 Kopek 1756 ММД "Eagle in the clouds". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark ММД. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (12) XF (17) VF (12) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (5) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (4) Service CGC (1) NGC (1) RNGA (1) ННР (2)

