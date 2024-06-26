Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1761 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1761 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1761 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Meshed

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1761 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 915 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MINT ERROR NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction RedSquare - July 5, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF25 BN
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1761 at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******


