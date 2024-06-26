Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1761 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Meshed
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1761 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 915 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RedSquare (5)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF25 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search