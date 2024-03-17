Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds". Petersburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Petersburg edge Inscription

Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" Petersburg edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" Petersburg edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. Petersburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

