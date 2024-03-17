Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Eagle in the clouds". Petersburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Petersburg edge Inscription
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" with mark СПБ. Petersburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
