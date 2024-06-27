Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription

Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Moscow edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Moscow edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2021 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 22800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1755 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search