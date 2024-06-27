1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

