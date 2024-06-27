Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2021 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 22800 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
