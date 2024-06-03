Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1757 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1757 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1757 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Meshed

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk
Auction Prices (124) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (29)
  • RedSquare (18)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Search