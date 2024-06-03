Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1757 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Meshed
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
