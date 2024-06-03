1 Kopek 1757 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

