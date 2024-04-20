Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark. Edge mesh

Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2470 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

