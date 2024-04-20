1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (15) VF (28) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) BN (1) Service ННР (1) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (3)

Baldwin's (1)

CNG (1)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Imperial Coin (7)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (19)

Rauch (1)

RND (6)

Russian Heritage (3)