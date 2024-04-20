Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark. Edge mesh
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2470 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
