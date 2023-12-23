1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 32,473. Bidding took place February 15, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (6) VF (4) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) VF20 (1)