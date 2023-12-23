Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark. Edge mesh

Obverse 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 32,473. Bidding took place February 15, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Spink (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 173 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - January 9, 2021
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date January 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 14, 2015
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - February 16, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - February 16, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1756 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search