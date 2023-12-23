Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark. Edge mesh
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 32,473. Bidding took place February 15, 2015.
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 USD
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
