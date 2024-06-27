Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8102 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VF35 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
