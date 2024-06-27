1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8102 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (13) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) BN (1)