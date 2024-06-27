Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription

Obverse 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Ekaterinburg edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Ekaterinburg edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8102 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VF35 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - June 20, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date June 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1755 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1755 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search