Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1758 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1758 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1758 - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Meshed

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1758 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (6)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (22)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Imperial Coin (25)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (47)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1758 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1758 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search