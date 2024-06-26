Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1758 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Meshed
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1758 . This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
