1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 27666 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
