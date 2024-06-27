Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription

Obverse 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Ekaterinburg edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Ekaterinburg edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 27666 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

