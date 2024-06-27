1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (40) XF (35) VF (28) F (2) VG (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (18) AU53 (9) AU50 (2) XF45 (5) XF40 (7) VF35 (4) VF30 (5) VF20 (1) VG8 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (22) Service ННР (10) RNGA (5) CGC (1) NGC (4)

