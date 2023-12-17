1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition XF (11) VF (6) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (5) VF30 (3)