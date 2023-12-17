Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 356 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
