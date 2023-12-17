Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription

Obverse 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Ekaterinburg edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Ekaterinburg edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Ekaterinburg edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 356 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction AURORA - February 25, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1757 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search