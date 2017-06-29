1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2097 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 900. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)