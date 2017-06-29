Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription

Obverse 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Moscow edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" Without mintmark Moscow edge Inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2097 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 900. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

