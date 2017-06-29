Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds". Without mintmark. Moscow edge Inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2097 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 900. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1756 "Eagle in the clouds", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search