Pattern 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Elizabeth's Gold" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,57 g
- Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Roubles 1755 "Elizabeth's Gold" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Adolph Hess & Bank Leu auction for CHF 4,900. Bidding took place November 6, 1968.
