Pattern 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Elizabeth's Gold" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Roubles 1755 "Elizabeth's Gold" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Adolph Hess & Bank Leu auction for CHF 4,900. Bidding took place November 6, 1968.

