Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Elizabeth's Gold" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Pattern 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Elizabeth's Gold" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Elizabeth's Gold" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Roubles 1755 "Elizabeth's Gold" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Adolph Hess & Bank Leu auction for CHF 4,900. Bidding took place November 6, 1968.

Russia 10 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Elizabeth's Gold" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1755 "Elizabeth's Gold", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1755 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
