Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

