Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 150,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
954 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction MUNZE - October 28, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

