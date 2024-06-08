Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1755 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 150,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
954 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
