Pattern 5 Roubles 1755 СПБ "Elizabeth's Gold". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Roubles 1755 "Elizabeth's Gold" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 260,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1755 "Elizabeth's Gold", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
