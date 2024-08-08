Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "The eagle on the reverse". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "The eagle on the reverse". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
