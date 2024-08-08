Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "The eagle on the reverse". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "The eagle on the reverse" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "The eagle on the reverse" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,11 oz) 3,4214 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "The eagle on the reverse". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "The eagle on the reverse" at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "The eagle on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

