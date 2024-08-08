Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "The eagle on the reverse". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "The eagle on the reverse". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.

