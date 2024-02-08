Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth". Restrike. Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 480,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2012.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) BN (5) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4) Other filters Coins from collections (1)