Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth". Restrike. Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike. Edge inscription
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 480,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 10, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
