Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth". Restrike. Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike. Edge inscription

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" Restrike Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" Restrike Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 480,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 10, 2012
Seller Empire
Date February 10, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
