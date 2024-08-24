Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern coins 1 Kopek of Elizabeth - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1743 Pattern

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1743 Un 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1755 Pattern

Portrait of Elizabeth
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1755 Un 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1755 Pattern

Elizabeth 's Monogram
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1755 An eagle in a round frame R4 0 01755 An eagle without a frame R4 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1755 Pattern

Portrait by B. Scott
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1755 An eagle in a round frame R4 0 31755 Eagle in the clouds R4 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1755 Pattern

Eagle in the clouds
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1755 An eagle in a round frame R4 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1755 Pattern

Portrait of Elizabeth
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1755 СПБ Restrike. Edge inscription R2 0 131755 СПБ Restrike. Patterned edge R3 0 01755 Restrike. Patterned edge R3 0 01755 Restrike. Edge mesh R3 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1760 Pattern

Drums
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1760 Un 0 0
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth All Russian coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search