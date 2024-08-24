Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern coins 1 Kopek of Elizabeth - Russia
1 Kopek 1743 Pattern
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1743 Un 0 0
1 Kopek 1755 PatternPortrait of Elizabeth
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1755 Un 0 0
1 Kopek 1755 PatternElizabeth 's Monogram
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1755 An eagle in a round frame R4 0 01755 An eagle without a frame R4 0 0
1 Kopek 1755 PatternPortrait by B. Scott
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1755 An eagle in a round frame R4 0 31755 Eagle in the clouds R4 0 0
1 Kopek 1755 PatternEagle in the clouds
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1755 An eagle in a round frame R4 0 0
1 Kopek 1755 PatternPortrait of Elizabeth
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1755 СПБ Restrike. Edge inscription R2 0 131755 СПБ Restrike. Patterned edge R3 0 01755 Restrike. Patterned edge R3 0 01755 Restrike. Edge mesh R3 0 2
1 Kopek 1760 PatternDrums
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1760 Un 0 0
