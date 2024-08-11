Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth". Restrike. Patterned edge (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike. Patterned edge

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1755 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search