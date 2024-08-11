Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 СПБ "Portrait of Elizabeth". Restrike. Patterned edge (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike. Patterned edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
