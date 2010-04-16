Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott". An eagle in a round frame (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: An eagle in a round frame

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" An eagle in a round frame - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" An eagle in a round frame - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott". An eagle in a round frame. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Empire (3)
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" (Pattern) at auction Empire - April 16, 2010
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
1791 $
Price in auction currency 52000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" (Pattern) at auction Empire - June 25, 2009
Seller Empire
Date June 25, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
2085 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott" (Pattern) at auction Empire - December 12, 2008
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

