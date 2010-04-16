Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott". An eagle in a round frame (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: An eagle in a round frame
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott". An eagle in a round frame. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
