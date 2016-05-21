Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth". Restrike. Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike. Edge mesh

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth" Restrike Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth" Restrike Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 36 mm
  • Edge Meshed

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth". Restrike. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 34408 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
15275 $
Price in auction currency 15275 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth" (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
