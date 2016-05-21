Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth". Restrike. Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth". Restrike. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 34408 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

