Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth". Restrike. Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike. Edge mesh
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth". Restrike. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth. The record price belongs to the lot 34408 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1755 "Portrait of Elizabeth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search