Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 594,350

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1755 "Moscow type" with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
