Rouble 1755 ММД МБ "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 594,350
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1755
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1755 "Moscow type" with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
