Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ "Petersburg type". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ "Petersburg type" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ "Petersburg type" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Renaissance Auctions LLC auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2000.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 9, 2005
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 9, 2005
Seller Alexander
Date September 9, 2005
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
2050 ₣
Price in auction currency 2050 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
