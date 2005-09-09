Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ "Petersburg type". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Renaissance Auctions LLC auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2000.

