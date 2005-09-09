Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 СПБ "Petersburg type". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Renaissance Auctions LLC auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2000.
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1755 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
